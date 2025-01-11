How Long Should Sweet Potatoes Cook In The Air Fryer?
Sweet potatoes are a highly versatile ingredient, whether served as a side dish of fries or baked and enjoyed whole. But they're not always quick to cook, especially if you want a crispy result — that is, unless you use your air fryer rather than oven. Cooking sweet spuds this way is significantly faster, but exactly how long they take will depend on the size of the tubers, as well as the style of your dish.
The method that takes the most time is baking sweet potatoes whole, but this is still significantly quicker in the air fryer — it takes around 40 minutes to air fry a medium-sized spud (less time if it's smaller), versus around an hour when oven-baked. If you're planning to eat the skins, then rub them with some oil (don't use cooking spray in the air fryer as it can cause a sticky build-up!) and salt the skin well, before piercing a few holes in the flesh and cooking at 390 degrees Fahrenheit until tender. Add extra seasonings such as garlic powder, onion powder, or dried herbs to the oil to boost the flavor.
If you simply need cooked sweet potato flesh to make a maple-bourbon sweet potato pie or another dish where you won't be consuming the skins, then there's no need to oil them. Either way, turn the spuds halfway through cooking for even results. Or, if you're in a hurry, prep your potatoes a bit more so they take less time.
Cut sweet potatoes smaller for faster air fryer cooking
If you've got a sweet potato craving and need a fuss-free side on the table fast, crispy potato wedges take just 20 minutes in the air fryer. You'll get around eight wedges from one medium-sized sweet potato — cut it lengthwise, then toss the slices in a little oil before air frying at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Sprinkle them with a smoky spice blend for extra savory flavor. The oil will help the spices stick and avoid a costly air fryer seasoning mistake.
Even quicker to cook are cubes of sweet potato, which take around 15 minutes to air fry. Simply peel and dice the tubers into cubes an inch in size, toss them in seasoned oil, then cook them in an air fryer pre-heated to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. Give the basket a shake every five minutes to make sure they're cooking evenly.
Another fast favorite is sweet potato fries, which become deliciously crisp in the air fryer and take less than 15 minutes. There's no need to soak the potato matchsticks first — just cut the spuds into ¼ inch strips, toss them in oil and any other seasoning you like, then cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Overcrowding is a mistake that ruins sweet potato fries, so arrange them in a single layer (or pile them with some height so there's enough airflow) so they become crisp rather than steaming. If you're cooking a lot, it's best to do so in batches.