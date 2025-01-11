How Long Should Sweet Potatoes Cook In The Air Fryer?

Sweet potatoes are a highly versatile ingredient, whether served as a side dish of fries or baked and enjoyed whole. But they're not always quick to cook, especially if you want a crispy result — that is, unless you use your air fryer rather than oven. Cooking sweet spuds this way is significantly faster, but exactly how long they take will depend on the size of the tubers, as well as the style of your dish.

The method that takes the most time is baking sweet potatoes whole, but this is still significantly quicker in the air fryer — it takes around 40 minutes to air fry a medium-sized spud (less time if it's smaller), versus around an hour when oven-baked. If you're planning to eat the skins, then rub them with some oil (don't use cooking spray in the air fryer as it can cause a sticky build-up!) and salt the skin well, before piercing a few holes in the flesh and cooking at 390 degrees Fahrenheit until tender. Add extra seasonings such as garlic powder, onion powder, or dried herbs to the oil to boost the flavor.

If you simply need cooked sweet potato flesh to make a maple-bourbon sweet potato pie or another dish where you won't be consuming the skins, then there's no need to oil them. Either way, turn the spuds halfway through cooking for even results. Or, if you're in a hurry, prep your potatoes a bit more so they take less time.