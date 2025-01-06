Yodels Vs Swiss Rolls Vs HoHos: What's The Difference Between These Snack Cakes?

Swiss Rolls, and HoHos, and Yodels, oh my! On the surface, it might seem like these three sweet American snack cakes offer the exact same experience to hungry snackers: a spongy chocolate cake rolled together with sweet buttercream frosting and coated in chocolate, resembling a miniature Yule Log cake.

However, when compared side by side, the treats have noticeable differences that set each one apart. For starters, all three cakes are produced by different companies and debuted at different times. Yodels were the first to arrive on the scene, putting Drake's Cakes — a company now owned by McKee Foods — on the map back in 1962. Little Debbie's Swiss Rolls followed in 1964. It wasn't until 1967 that Hostess debuted HoHos, a treat originally made by hand in the company's San Francisco factory.

While it's unknown whether the makers of Yodels and HoHos drew inspiration from Swiss Rolls, the three snacks are often compared due to their similar shape and ingredients. However, the cakes do have distinct differences in flavor and texture, leading many snack cake lovers to develop strong preferences.