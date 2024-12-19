The Key To Rolling A Yule Log So It Doesn't Crack
When you want something more festive than a typical sheet cake and more appetizing than a Christmas fruit cake, a yule log might be the answer. This iconic holiday dessert (also known as a Bûche de Noël) is a type of spongy cake that is topped with creamy filling, rolled together, and decorated to resemble a real log. But unlike the cracks in actual bark, we want to avoid cracking the cake during assembly. In order to perfect our yule log rolling technique, Food Republic spoke to Chef Laurent Tourondel, the executive chef at L'Amico in New York.
Tourondel specified that the first thing to do with your yule log is to keep it warm before rolling. Once the cake has cooled, it is much more prone to cracking. In addition to keeping it warm, you might also want to keep a wet towel on hand. "After baking, you can place the warm cake onto a damp, clean kitchen towel," Tourondel told Food Republic. "Gently roll the cake with the towel inside, which helps to maintain moisture and flexibility in the cake as it cools, reducing the likelihood of cracks."
Tourondel shared that this method was passed down by his grandmother, so you know it's the real deal. After you position your warm cake on a damp towel, be sure to take your time when rolling your yule log together and keep the curl as tight as possible. This will ensure that the cake maintains its shape and all the filling remains inside the cake.
Modern twists on the classic yule log recipe
The tradition of enjoying an ornately decorated "log" originated in French bakeries back in the 19th century. This international Christmas cake was inspired by real life yule logs that people would burn during the holiday season as a part of various winter solstice celebrations.
Traditionally, yule logs are made of a chocolate sponge cake with a cream filling. The dessert tastes very similar to a Swiss roll — in fact, the only real difference is that a yule log is typically dressed up fancy for the holidays with intricate icing details, edible holly berries, and maybe a dusting of powdered sugar to resemble a fresh snowfall. But once you've perfected your rolling technique, you can turn practically any cake recipe into a yule log.
One way to elevate your Bûche de Noël is to experiment with different fillings. A fancy brandy butter cream or salted caramel filling would compliment your chocolate sponge beautifully while adding an extra layer of complexity. You could also try adding fresh elements like a raspberry or orange currant jam to counteract the rich chocolate cake with some bright acidity. You could also ditch the chocolate altogether in favor of your preferred sponge cake flavor like vanilla, lemon, or gingerbread (for an extra festive bite). Just be sure the cake maintains its spongy consistency — a cake that's too dense may not roll well and will most likely crack during the assembly process.