The Key To Rolling A Yule Log So It Doesn't Crack

When you want something more festive than a typical sheet cake and more appetizing than a Christmas fruit cake, a yule log might be the answer. This iconic holiday dessert (also known as a Bûche de Noël) is a type of spongy cake that is topped with creamy filling, rolled together, and decorated to resemble a real log. But unlike the cracks in actual bark, we want to avoid cracking the cake during assembly. In order to perfect our yule log rolling technique, Food Republic spoke to Chef Laurent Tourondel, the executive chef at L'Amico in New York.

Tourondel specified that the first thing to do with your yule log is to keep it warm before rolling. Once the cake has cooled, it is much more prone to cracking. In addition to keeping it warm, you might also want to keep a wet towel on hand. "After baking, you can place the warm cake onto a damp, clean kitchen towel," Tourondel told Food Republic. "Gently roll the cake with the towel inside, which helps to maintain moisture and flexibility in the cake as it cools, reducing the likelihood of cracks."

Tourondel shared that this method was passed down by his grandmother, so you know it's the real deal. After you position your warm cake on a damp towel, be sure to take your time when rolling your yule log together and keep the curl as tight as possible. This will ensure that the cake maintains its shape and all the filling remains inside the cake.