The Red Flag You Shouldn't Overlook When It Comes To Frozen Meat

Freezing portions of meat is a great way to save some money and cut down on food waste. But if you're in the habit of freezing meat, you probably know that it's easy to lose track of time once things are stashed away. If you've opened the freezer looking for a package of pork chops or a bag of chicken wings, and you're not sure if they're still safe to eat, freezer burn is the red flag you shouldn't overlook.

Freezer burn is an unfortunate fact of life if you freeze food regularly. It appears as a blanket of tiny ice crystals, which is a result of moisture evaporating from the food. Once it strikes, it leaves behind a dry, leathery texture that looks burned, and it can destroy the flavor of the food. Technically it's completely safe to eat food with freezer burn, but the taste and texture will never be the same.

Depending on how well you package the food, how long it sits in the cold, and at what temperature, freezer burn can develop in only a day or two. There's no way to fix food that's been affected by the burn, but there are a couple of ways to prevent it from ruining expensive steaks, ground beef, and anything else you want to stockpile.