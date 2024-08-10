The Game-Changing Gadget For Home Chefs With A Ton Of Leftovers

With large batches of food comes large batches of leftovers. And while you may be used to storing them in plastic containers or bags, there's a gadget that can extend the life of your meat, cheese, vegetables, and bread even further. We're talking about the vacuum sealer, a staple in every commercial kitchen that's now readily available for the home chef.

The vacuum sealer serves one purpose — removing air from storage bags and firmly sealing them shut in just a few seconds. This simple process reduces oxygen and preserves the food within by limiting exposure. This significantly reduces most bacterial growth, dramatically extending the lifespan of your leftovers. When properly vacuum-sealed, meat that would last six months in the freezer can be stored for up to two years.

This tool expertly reduces freezer burn, a pesky problem that occurs when a food's surface is exposed to cold, dry air. And in addition to longer storage times, vacuum-sealed leftovers can preserve the color, texture, and flavor of your culinary creations, turning groans of "leftovers again?" into cheers of "leftovers again!"

Vacuum sealers can get expensive, with commercial models costing thousands. But the budget-conscious chef can choose from a variety of models, ranging from efficiency units under $100 to pricier options that can handle anything from component cooking meal prep to salvaging large batches of surplus food.