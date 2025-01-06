The Flour Mistake You're Making With Homemade Gnocchi

"What if pasta was also potato" is a question only a starch-mad genius could come up with, and thank goodness they did. A good plate of gnocchi is a timeless comfort food, and it's easier to make at home than you might expect — in fact, it only takes two ingredients. Just make sure to remember one simple fraction to prevent a common and ruinous mistake when combining the flour and potato: ⅓.

With so few ingredients, it's important to get the ratio between them correct, and for gnocchi, the magic rule is to add ⅓ as much flour as the amount of potato you're using. Less and you risk the gnocchi falling apart as it cooks. More and you lose the fluffy texture that makes gnocchi so appealing, instead getting an overly chewy or gummy bite. To ensure the perfect amount of flour, save ¼ of the starting quantity when initially incorporating it, and then add the final quarter bit by bit to the mixture, constantly checking the texture.

Make sure to wait until the potatoes have cooled to the point that you can comfortably work them with your hands before peeling them and adding the flour. If the potatoes are too hot, the flour will become incorporated at a quicker rate, and it can be difficult to determine if you're adding enough. You don't want them to be cooled completely, just warm to the touch.