Mace Spice Vs Nutmeg: What's The Difference?

Everything tastes better with a little spice. After all, European explorers went around the world in search of sources of aromatics like cinnamon, pepper, clove, and turmeric, and your kitchen wouldn't be complete without a well-stocked spice rack or drawer. You don't need to buy absolutely every spice to be a cook, however, and it pays to know the difference between similar spices like nutmeg and mace. Despite the different names, these two spices actually come from the same tree and fruit, and they can often be used interchangeably. They're not exactly the same, however.

In terms of flavor, mace and nutmeg have both have nutty, warm flavors that taste great in pumpkin pie and mulled wine. Mace, however, is a bit stronger of the two spices when it's ground, so if you're planning to sub mace for nutmeg, just know that you'll need to scale the spice profile down.