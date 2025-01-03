The Best Way To Get A Crackly Crème Brûlée Top Without A Torch

Crème brûlée is one of those classic desserts that just feels rich and luxurious. While you probably have tons of burning crème brûlée questions on your mind when it comes to making it yourself, it's actually not as difficult to put together as it may appear. In fact, it can be made with just three ingredients when you're in a pinch – and you can even whip up some crème brûlée bagels if you're feeling like an overachiever. While the recipe itself may be simple, it's usually the whole "torch the custard with a literal flame" bit that can throw some people off. And what if you don't happen to have a kitchen torch lying around? Luckily, there's one kitchen tool you can use to get that classic crackly top: your oven's broiler.

Similar to a torch, your broiler is a quick and easy way to hit the top of those brûlées with fire, which is a key factor needed to help create that shiny and brittle top that everybody loves to crack. To use it, you'll want to bake and cool the custard per your recipe's directions. Once your custard has cooled, turn on your oven broiler, sprinkle the tops of your dessert with granulated sugar, and gently place them directly under the flame. You'll want to watch these as they can burn quickly — anywhere between five to 10 minutes should do the trick. And make sure to rotate them every few minutes to ensure they crisp up evenly.