Stop Overcooking Your Steaks With One Game-Changing Tip

One of the most important skills to learn as a home cook is how to cook a steak to your liking. After all, steak at a restaurant can get pretty pricey, and it's not so complicated to master in your own kitchen as long as you choose the best cut of meat and don't start with a cold steak. If you find that even with some practice you're still overcooking steaks, there is one last game-changing tip: Buy thicker steaks. In fact, it's one of the biggest parts of choosing the perfect steak at the store.

You may not have noticed it, but the steaks you can buy at the supermarket are not the same as the steaks at a restaurant when it comes to thickness. Most grocery store steaks are cut to around an inch thick or less, most likely because shoppers tend to choose meat by the price on the package sticker; thinner, cheaper steaks sell better than thicker, more expensive steaks.

The problem, however, is that steak needs to be seared over high heat for at least a couple of minutes on both sides to get a crust. If the steak is too thin, there's simply too much heat, and the steak is doomed to be overcooked.