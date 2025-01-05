What Cut Of Beef Are Beef Tips?

You may have heard of beef tips before and wondered where they come from, and the answer is actually a bit broad. Generally speaking, beef tips are the meaty bits and scraps left over from breaking down larger hunks of meat. While they're most commonly cut from sirloin, you can also get yours from the tips of a tenderloin, tri-tip, or any tender beef cut.

You may be able to find beef tips at your local grocery store's butcher counter, but some cooks get their tips at home by breaking down meat for other dishes. When buying them in the store, you'll probably notice that they're quite affordable — this is due to being a byproduct. They're also quick and easy to cook, so long as you keep an eye on any significantly smaller pieces to keep them from drying out.

On the other hand, keep in mind that some people call any style of cut-up beef cubes "beef tips." You may even notice recipes that ask for cubed stew meat and call them beef tips. Regardless, beef tips can be used in a variety of recipes, but one specific dish simply called "beef tips" or "steak tips" is usually made by searing and then slow-simmering the beef in a flavorful gravy. It's a delicious and hearty meal that makes the best of these cheap leftovers.