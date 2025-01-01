A Classic Italian-Favorite Herb Will Elevate Your Next Batch Of Sweet Tea
There's nothing quite as refreshing as a pitcher of freshly made sweet tea (which originated in Summerville, South Carolina). And while we'll always love the OG, there are tons of ways to take it to new heights. For example, adding vanilla is an easy way to make classic sweet tea better. Another improvement takes one of Italy's beloved herbs and pairs it with complementary fruits to make a knock-out combo that will hit all the right notes. We're talking about none other than fresh basil.
You may not immediately think that basil would improve a batch of sweet tea, but it actually works really well when used in a recipe that also incorporates fresh berries, like raspberries, blackberries, or strawberries. It can also pair well with summer fruits, like peaches, as basil balances sweet flavors really well. For your sweet tea, make sure you choose the tastiest basil at the store to bring the freshest flavor. Then, simply add a handful of basil leaves to the pitcher or try tearing some of them in half first to get even more flavor out of them.
Other ways to upgrade your pitcher of sweet tea
While adding basil is one way to elevate your sweet tea, there's even more you can do to customize its flavor. Citrus, for example, is another fruit that can be added to sweet tea for some pizazz. If you want to add both citrus and berry flavors, try the delicious combination of lemons and blueberries. If you're feeling extra herby, you can even include some fresh mint alongside basil — the two work beautifully together, especially in drinks.
If you're making sweet tea during the colder months — or maybe you just love a touch of warm spices any time of year — a bit of cinnamon, ginger, or chai are delicious ways to introduce depth and subtle richness to your sweet tea. Just add a little at a time and taste your tea before adding more. If you have honey on hand, consider swapping out some of the sugar in the recipe. Not only will it bring a unique flavor, but honey works well with both warm spices and fruits, so it will do some heavy lifting to bring everything together.