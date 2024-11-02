Your Sweet Tea Is Good, But Vanilla Makes It Better

Taylor Swift may sing in her song "seven," "Sweet tea in the summer, cross your heart, won't tell no other," but whether it's a crisp summer day or a freezing winter evening, there's still always a time for a glass of ice-cold, sweet tea. Sweet tea originated in Summerville, South Carolina, and a big part of its beauty is that it's so foolproof — anyone from an advanced chef to a middle schooler could whip it up — it's just iced tea and sugar! But one secret ingredient will make your sweet tea even better: vanilla.

The next time you blend together your brewed tea (use Yunnan black tea for a chocolatey sweetness) and sugar, throw in a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract to give the batch an extra oomph of deliciousness. If you want to take it one step further, boil the sugar and water and toss in the seeds of a vanilla bean — giving a more intense taste. Remove the seeds before pouring in the freshly steeped tea. Talk about a sweet tea with flavor, without the added chemicals of Splenda or other artificial sweeteners.

With your vanilla-infused sweet tea, add some honey and fresh strawberries, for a strawberry vanilla iced tea akin to Starbucks' Strawberry Açaí Refresher. Or for something with touch of saltiness, drizzle caramel syrup on top of the vanilla sweet tea.