For Bolder Jarred Salsa, Add A Little Bit Of Brine

If you're looking for even more ways to boost the flavor of your salsa, there are plenty of other options. For example, adding fresh ingredients to your store-bought version instantly makes it feel homemade. A few favorites include fresh lime juice, chopped herbs like cilantro or parsley, or spices like chili powder, cinnamon, or oregano. You can also chop up fresh vegetables like tomatoes, tomatillos, or onions to mix in. For extra spice, consider chopping up some fresh jalapeños, serranos, or red chili peppers to take the heat up a notch.

Another technique to try is lightly cooking some of salsa's key aromatics and vegetables. For example, chopping up a clove or two of garlic and sauteing it is a quick way to add some freshness. You can do the same with ingredients like corn or bell peppers. If you'd like to add some more bulk, try draining and rinsing some canned beans. Black beans and pinto beans are some of our favorite choices for salsa, but any beans you have on hand can work in a pinch.

Remember, all of these suggestions can pair well with the addition of brine. Just taste the salsa as you go to create a unique and flavorful experience.