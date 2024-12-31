For Bolder Jarred Salsa, Add A Little Bit Of Brine
Jarred salsa is an easy and convenient product to use as a condiment for appetizers, to toss in as a surprising upgrade for canned chili, or as an ingredient in a main dish recipe. While there are plenty of good and bad jarred salsas available in stores, you might be looking for simple ways to elevate yours. One of our favorite secret weapons is adding a touch of brine from a salty jarred food, like capers or pickles, to give the salsa a unique pop of brightness and flavor.
When using this trick, you can even add a bit of the food in question — like a teaspoon of capers or a few chopped olives — or just use the liquid. Add a small amount at a time, and taste it before adding more. If you want to take it a step further, consider adding a few complementary spices to your salsa, like ground cumin or coriander, for even more flavor. This concoction will work well in all your favorite salsa applications, whether it's served with a side of warm tortilla chips, as a topping for fried pork belly tacos, or spooned over grilled fish.
Other ways to upgrade your jarred salsa
If you're looking for even more ways to boost the flavor of your salsa, there are plenty of other options. For example, adding fresh ingredients to your store-bought version instantly makes it feel homemade. A few favorites include fresh lime juice, chopped herbs like cilantro or parsley, or spices like chili powder, cinnamon, or oregano. You can also chop up fresh vegetables like tomatoes, tomatillos, or onions to mix in. For extra spice, consider chopping up some fresh jalapeños, serranos, or red chili peppers to take the heat up a notch.
Another technique to try is lightly cooking some of salsa's key aromatics and vegetables. For example, chopping up a clove or two of garlic and sauteing it is a quick way to add some freshness. You can do the same with ingredients like corn or bell peppers. If you'd like to add some more bulk, try draining and rinsing some canned beans. Black beans and pinto beans are some of our favorite choices for salsa, but any beans you have on hand can work in a pinch.
Remember, all of these suggestions can pair well with the addition of brine. Just taste the salsa as you go to create a unique and flavorful experience.