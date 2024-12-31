Why It Pays To Dry-Brine Shrimp

While delicious, shrimp are prone to overcooking quite easily. To avoid this, try dry brining. This sounds complicated, but it really isn't — and you can use it on just about anything, from shrimp to a smoked turkey. The process, essentially, involves salting your food prior to cooking and leaving it to rest for a few hours — this avoids soaking meat (or fish) in excess moisture like traditional brining does, potentially diluting its flavors, and letting you achieve a lovely crispy crust (which works beautifully on pork chop, for example). It will leave you with a much more flavorful final product, and also tenderizes your proteins, making them more resistant to overcooking.

To find out more about dry-brining shrimp, Food Republic spoke to chef Simpson Wong, of Kancil, a Malaysian restaurant in New York. "I dry brine the shrimps to achieve a bouncy texture," he said. Dry brining, especially if you use baking soda, helps the muscle retain moisture when cooking, which means your seafood won't get chewy and dry. Wong noted, "When shrimps are seared in a high heat, they tend to shrivel and shrink in size, and [they become] dry, much like microwaving a piece of meat. The baking soda helps to prevent that somewhat."

That perfectly tender bite is what you want from perfectly cooked shrimp — if it's overdone, it'll result in a dry, rubbery texture. Chef Wong doesn't recommend using this method for larger shellfish, like wild prawns: "We serve these split and shell on, and only split them when orders come in." Prawns are usually larger, so they can hold up to different types of cooking better than their smaller cousins.