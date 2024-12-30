The Overlooked Zingy Flavor You Should Be Including In Your Turkey Rub
When you think of turkey, the same familiar players come to mind: butter, onions, and savory herbs. While all these flavors are undeniably delicious, try adding some citrus to the mix for a zesty spin on the classic. For a 15-pound turkey, you'll need one lemon and one orange. In addition to these fruity additions, include fresh sprigs of classic poultry herbs like oregano, sage, and rosemary.
The oranges and lemons add moisture and a bright aroma to the meat. At the same time, the oregano brings spicy, pungent notes, sage provides woodsy and peppery flavors, and rosemary offers earthy and minty tastes. A butter mixture with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence — featuring florals like lavender and the licorice-like flavor of tarragon — is also spread on the turkey. For an even more pungent finish, zest the entire orange and lemon and mix the zest into your butter spread before coating the turkey. Another way to amp up the flavor is to place a few thin slices of the fruit on the turkey's exterior after roasting or just a few minutes before it's finished cooking for pops of color.
More ways to incorporate unique flavors into your turkey
While a citrusy herb turkey is a guaranteed winner, you can also incorporate other seasonal ideas into your bird this year. For example, try combining the citrus turkey with another festive winter fruit, like in a pomegranate-brined roasted turkey. The sweet, tart pomegranate complements the citrus flavors, while the brine ensures a juicy (dare we say, moist) turkey.
Another super tasty option that highlights citrus is a lemon pistachio turkey. The nutty, buttery taste of pistachios enhances the turkey's richness, while lemon zest and juice guarantee a vibrant burst of flavor for a delectable combination.
Don't stop at adding zesty flavors to the turkey itself. Use the pan drippings from your citrus-herb creation to make an incredible gravy that's perfect for topping mashed potatoes. This flavorful addition will ensure the sauce shines and will help you avoid accidentally making a lackluster version, which is one of many mistakes everyone makes when cooking gravy.