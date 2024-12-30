The Overlooked Zingy Flavor You Should Be Including In Your Turkey Rub

When you think of turkey, the same familiar players come to mind: butter, onions, and savory herbs. While all these flavors are undeniably delicious, try adding some citrus to the mix for a zesty spin on the classic. For a 15-pound turkey, you'll need one lemon and one orange. In addition to these fruity additions, include fresh sprigs of classic poultry herbs like oregano, sage, and rosemary.

The oranges and lemons add moisture and a bright aroma to the meat. At the same time, the oregano brings spicy, pungent notes, sage provides woodsy and peppery flavors, and rosemary offers earthy and minty tastes. A butter mixture with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence — featuring florals like lavender and the licorice-like flavor of tarragon — is also spread on the turkey. For an even more pungent finish, zest the entire orange and lemon and mix the zest into your butter spread before coating the turkey. Another way to amp up the flavor is to place a few thin slices of the fruit on the turkey's exterior after roasting or just a few minutes before it's finished cooking for pops of color.