Red wine vinegar is a tangy, zesty ingredient that can add depth to vinaigrettes, robustness to marinades, and richness to all sorts of salads. But the name itself can cause some confusion — does red wine vinegar actually contain alcohol?

The short answer is yes, a tiny bit, but so little that it's negligible. Red wine vinegar usually contains less than 0.5% alcohol content. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau even classifies that commercial strength vinegar — the kind often used for cleaning — may not contain more than 0.5% alcohol by volume in the finished product. For comparison, a bottle of red wine often has around 13.5% alcohol content. So, the minimal alcohol in red wine vinegar can't cause any of the effects of alcohol, even if consumed in large quantities.

Red wine vinegar is made through a fermentation process that starts with red wine. During this process, almost all of the alcohol in the wine is converted into acetic acid, which gives the vinegar its distinctive tangy taste. The tiny amount of alcohol that isn't fermented is what leaves the minute alcohol content in your red wine vinegar.