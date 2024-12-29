Turn Up The Heat On Homemade Fries With One Korean Seasoning

Homemade fries rank highly as far as comfort food goes. Once you've figured out how to get the perfect recipe down without disappointing results, the next trick is getting the seasonings in order. You will find endless possibilities for leveling up your fries, but if you live life on the spicier side, then a sprinkle of one Korean seasoning may be the key to the perfect batch of fries. Gochugaru, Korea's chili flake or chili powder seasoning, is the secret to tastier and spicier fries that ramps up the heat factor. Gochugaru is a bright red spice that is used to make the chili paste known as gochujang. Both the powder and the paste are often found in soups, stews, kimchi, and more recently, have turned up in the very best plates of fries.

Gochugaru is packed with flavor because it is made from sun-dried peppers. As far as spice levels go, gochugaru ranges from mild to fiery with a welcome hint of sweetness for those who enjoy spices with depth. Korean recipes will often distinguish whether the finer version of the spice (powder) or the coarse version (flakes) will be needed. Opting for gochugaru in flake form will add the right amount of texture and versatility that will upgrade your plate of fries. When you toss gochugaru flakes into your fries you enliven the flavors on the plate and add just a hint of crunch.