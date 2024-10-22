The Utah Company Where Costco Sources Its Organic Flour

Wholesale giant Costco isn't unique among big-box brands in that it stays tightlipped about where it sources its famous Kirkland Signature-labeled products. Nevertheless, word does sometimes get out, as in the case of Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which an outsourced manufacturer has publicly claimed responsibility for. Similarly, on its website, a Utah-based company offers a tongue-in-cheek implication that it is responsible for manufacturing Costco's Kirkland Signature organic flour.

Central Milling has been supplying flour and grains from its Utah home base since 1867. On its FAQ page, Central Milling slyly implies that if a customer wants its flour and doesn't want to pay for shipping, the company has heard that the organic all-purpose flour at Costco is a good option, literally adding the words "wink wink" at the end of the statement.

Without coming right out and overtly claiming responsibility for Kirkland Signature's Organic All-Purpose Flour, Central Milling makes it pretty clear that the product on Costco shelves comes from none other than its own Utah-based mills. Another telltale indicator can be found on the packaging of Kirkland Signature All-Purpose Flour where it is stated that the product is certified organic by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. It's clear that wherever Costco sources its organic flour, it's somewhere in Utah. Wink wink.