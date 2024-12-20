The Invention Of Candy Canes Likely Dates Back To The 17th Century
Candy canes are a classic holiday treat, but as with many old-fashioned traditions that span centuries, their exact origins are still up for debate. However, some experts believe these minty candies can be traced back to as early as the 1670s in Germany. They say fidgety choir boys at the Cologne Cathedral were the first to enjoy them. The choirmaster at the church gave the children sticks of candy to keep them quiet throughout the Christmas Eve service.
These candy canes looked and tasted slightly different from the ones we recognize today. The red stripes and peppermint flavor were not added until the 19th and 20th centuries — before then, candy canes were simply white and tasted of plain sugar. Still, they were an effective way to keep young singers occupied throughout the long sermons of the Living Creche ceremony.
Historians also speculate that candy canes may have gotten their iconic shape as a nod to the hooked canes of shepherds. While candy was normally considered inappropriate for church, a slight curve provided the treat with a vague resemblance to the religious imagery. This allowed the choirmaster to give the children candy while appeasing the heads of the cathedral. However, this is just one potential theory as to why candy canes are curved. The cane might also have been formed so that Germans could easily hang the candies on Christmas trees, amongst other edible adornments. To this day, candy canes have maintained that iconic shape and are an enduring symbol of the holiday season.
Candy canes have become massively popular holiday treats
While candy canes are no longer used solely as a means for keeping young children quiet, the red and white-striped confection has never fallen out of favor as an iconic holiday confection. A poll conducted by Candy Store found that candy canes are one of the most popular holiday candies in the United States, coming in first place in four states and ranking second in 13 others.
Candy canes now come in flavors besides the wintry mint, and may even be themed for other holidays – but while over 1.7 billion candy canes are produced in the United States each year, a whopping 90% of them are only purchased between Thanksgiving and Christmas, per Time. Because the treat is so heavily associated with the Christmas season, it is unlikely that you will see anyone enjoying a candy cane once the Valentine's Day candy rolls around.
Even though candy canes have only a short time in the spotlight, they have their own national American holiday recognized on December 26 of each year. This is the perfect time to enjoy all the minty confections you unwrapped the day before on Christmas. If sucking on these cane-shaped treats like a lollipop isn't quite your style, candy canes can also be transformed into the perfect garnish for a minty candy cane latte, or crushed up and used as a festive rim on your hot chocolate.