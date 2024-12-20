The Invention Of Candy Canes Likely Dates Back To The 17th Century

Candy canes are a classic holiday treat, but as with many old-fashioned traditions that span centuries, their exact origins are still up for debate. However, some experts believe these minty candies can be traced back to as early as the 1670s in Germany. They say fidgety choir boys at the Cologne Cathedral were the first to enjoy them. The choirmaster at the church gave the children sticks of candy to keep them quiet throughout the Christmas Eve service.

These candy canes looked and tasted slightly different from the ones we recognize today. The red stripes and peppermint flavor were not added until the 19th and 20th centuries — before then, candy canes were simply white and tasted of plain sugar. Still, they were an effective way to keep young singers occupied throughout the long sermons of the Living Creche ceremony.

Historians also speculate that candy canes may have gotten their iconic shape as a nod to the hooked canes of shepherds. While candy was normally considered inappropriate for church, a slight curve provided the treat with a vague resemblance to the religious imagery. This allowed the choirmaster to give the children candy while appeasing the heads of the cathedral. However, this is just one potential theory as to why candy canes are curved. The cane might also have been formed so that Germans could easily hang the candies on Christmas trees, amongst other edible adornments. To this day, candy canes have maintained that iconic shape and are an enduring symbol of the holiday season.