With origins in North Africa, shakshuka is enjoyed throughout the Middle East and is a staple in Israeli cuisine. Typically eaten for breakfast, it's composed of a spiced tomato-based sauce with vegetables like bell peppers and onions, topped with poached eggs and fresh herbs. You might find modern spins like "lots of greens" shakshuka at restaurants, but for a traditional version, tomatoes are a must — and the canned variety makes preparing it that much easier.

Your best bet for homemade shakshuka is to use canned whole tomatoes. These will produce a sauce filled with supple, chunky bits of tomato immersed in their own silky juices. Whole tomatoes are superior for this recipe over other canned options for a number of reasons. The first is that they come already peeled. Peels can result in curled up, paper-like pieces in your sauce that take away from that smooth texture. The convenience of tomatoes that are pre-peeled for you is a big time saver and elevates the overall dish.

On the other hand, diced tomatoes still have their peels intact, plus they're packed with calcium chloride to help hold their shape. This means they won't break down as easily, whereas you can easily crush whole canned tomatoes by hand — simply squish them up between your fingers for the perfect saucy consistency.