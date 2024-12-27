Canned Tomatoes Make Shakshuka Easy, But Which Ones Should You Use?
With origins in North Africa, shakshuka is enjoyed throughout the Middle East and is a staple in Israeli cuisine. Typically eaten for breakfast, it's composed of a spiced tomato-based sauce with vegetables like bell peppers and onions, topped with poached eggs and fresh herbs. You might find modern spins like "lots of greens" shakshuka at restaurants, but for a traditional version, tomatoes are a must — and the canned variety makes preparing it that much easier.
Your best bet for homemade shakshuka is to use canned whole tomatoes. These will produce a sauce filled with supple, chunky bits of tomato immersed in their own silky juices. Whole tomatoes are superior for this recipe over other canned options for a number of reasons. The first is that they come already peeled. Peels can result in curled up, paper-like pieces in your sauce that take away from that smooth texture. The convenience of tomatoes that are pre-peeled for you is a big time saver and elevates the overall dish.
On the other hand, diced tomatoes still have their peels intact, plus they're packed with calcium chloride to help hold their shape. This means they won't break down as easily, whereas you can easily crush whole canned tomatoes by hand — simply squish them up between your fingers for the perfect saucy consistency.
Making a better shakshuka sauce with canned whole tomatoes
There's no substitute for fresh produce, but with tomatoes, sometimes canned is actually better. They're a summertime crop, so those at the market during the off-season won't be the best quality. Canned tomatoes, on the other hand, are harvested and packed at their peak. Dishes like shakshuka, where the sauce is the star, benefit from the consistency you can only get from a can.
You can also amp up the flavors in shakshuka by starting with a base of tomato paste. Allow it to caramelize in oil for a few minutes to bring out the concentrate's sweet and smoky notes. Brown the chopped vegetables, garlic, and seasonings before pouring in the canned tomatoes. Middle Eastern spices are the difference between shakshuka and eggs in purgatory, and the main flavors in shakshuka sauce come from paprika and cumin. Other common additions include harissa, coriander, turmeric, chili powder, caraway seeds, and jalapeño peppers. If you notice a tinned, metallic taste, you can fix bitter canned tomatoes with baking soda.
Once the sauce comes together, drop in the eggs and cook to your desired consistency — some like them firm, while others enjoy their yolks runny. Garnish with chopped parsley, cilantro, or mint, and serve accompanied by warm pita bread for the ultimate Tel Aviv-style breakfast. For that matter, shakshuka isn't just a morning meal; it's also one of the most satisfying ways to cook eggs for dinner.