One Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Using Nutritional Yeast

Once known almost exclusively among vegan foodies who refer to it as "nooch," nutritional yeast is a seasoning that's growing in popularity beyond just plant-based cuisine. It's protein-rich, and when fortified, is a good source of B12 — the one vitamin that's not available from eating plant foods alone. It's also a cheesy-tasting umami flavor bomb that can enhance omnivore and vegetarian dishes alike.

For tips on working with nutritional yeast for the first time, Food Republic turned to Guy Vaknin, the owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality restaurant group. His Beyond Sushi won first place in the 2024 VegNews Restaurant Awards for best vegan sushi spot, and Vaknin himself was also named in the judges' vote for best vegan chef. His top tip to keep in mind to avoid mistakes when working with nooch is that it "can be an intense flavor, so a little can go a long way."

Vaknin cautions that if you go overboard with too much nutritional yeast "your dish can turn out too powdery and have an overpowering flavor." He notes that its "flavors and textures are very strong" due to it being a concentrated, dehydrated food, so to avoid recipe disasters he recommends to "always start with a small amount, taste as you go, and adjust accordingly." Just like salt and other seasonings, which can easily drown out more subtle flavors, the chef's commonsense reminder is that "you can always add more, but you can't take it out once it's in the dish."