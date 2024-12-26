The Deliciously Imperfect Origin Of Milk Duds

Milk Duds are a chocolatey coated cluster of thick, chewy caramel. Historically speaking, they date back to 1928. The candy company F. Hoffman & Co. first made these treats in Chicago. The team coined the name "dud" because it wanted to make perfect spheres of caramel. Instead, the shape kept coming out as a dud (or as the Oxford dictionary defines a dud: "a thing that is useless, especially because it does not work correctly").

But just because the shape kept coming out imperfectly, that didn't mean the taste was lacking, so they went to market anyway. These candies were popular during trying times, like the Great Depression, because enjoying a box of these yummy confections was an affordable treat for families. In the '60s, the Hoffman brand was sold to Beatrice Food Company, and Milk Duds went hand in hand with the increasingly popular baseball games. Finally, they were sold once more to Hershey in 1996, and the company continues to make them today. While their inception is not dubbed as perfect, these treats are notoriously delicious (and one of famous baker Christina Tosi's top five Halloween candies, for good reason). With their chewy, irregularly shaped caramel disc and chocolatey coating, Milk Duds are perfect for snacking or adding to your favorite recipes.