Guy Fieri's 3-Ingredient Fall Cocktail Is The Perfect Cozy Drink

The mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, might be famous for finding all the best diners, drive-ins, and dives, but the Food Network star also likes a well-made drink when the weather starts getting chilly. If you're looking for something cozy to sip as the spooky season gets closer, and you want something a little stronger than beer made with pumpkin, all you need is three simple ingredients to make Fieri's American Pie cocktail: whiskey, apple liqueur, and cranberry juice.

Fall is the perfect time to make a whiskey drink because brown, barrel-aged spirits have rich, complex flavor profiles with notes of vanilla and caramel that pair well with fall flavors like apples, ripe red fruits, baking spices, and gourds (which is why it's the perfect liquor when making a pumpkin spice espresso martini). You probably already have at least two of the ingredients to make an autumnal sipper like Fieri's; just scour the fridge for some cranberry juice, reach for your favorite blended whiskey, and hit the liquor store for some apple liqueur.