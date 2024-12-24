The 2-Ingredient Cognac Cocktail That Was A Staple Of High Society

There is a drink you should know about, and it's called the Stinger. It used to be all the rage. Dating back to the early 1900s, it's said to have been invented by Reginald Vanderbilt, the wealthy father of Gloria Vanderbilt and grandfather of Anderson Cooper. According to Chilled magazine, he lovingly described it as "a short drink with a long reach, a subtle blend of ardent nectars, a boon to friendship, a dispeller of care." It appeared in the pages of books, on the big screen, at exclusive parties, and in the hands of big names like Frank Sinatra, Cary Grant, and James Bond. Best served as an after dinner digestif, it is made with cognac and white crème de menthe. Serve with a sprig of mint.

The power of this cocktail is in its simplicity. You need only two ingredients and you are sure to impress. The traditional recipe is two parts cognac to one part crème de menthe, but play with it to suit your taste. Shake, strain, and serve chilled in a beautiful crystal coupe over crushed ice. Be sure to use high-quality liquor so that each shines and enhance each other. The best cognac to use is full-bodied and strong to stand up to the flavor of mint. And it's imperative to choose an excellent clear crème de menthe (they call it "white" in the industry).