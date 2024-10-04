Hammond's Candies Mini Waffle Cones Are Being Recalled For An Allergy Risk

Hammond's Candies has issued a recall of its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones, due to undeclared milk present in the product that was not disclosed on the label prior to distribution. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration reports that testing found "more than trace amounts of milk proteins" in the confections, which could put consumers with milk allergies at risk. As of the time of publication, one person has reported an allergic reaction after consuming Hammond's waffle cone snack.

The mini waffle cone confections were distributed by retailers in physical stores and online in 38 states (see the FDA announcement for the comprehensive list). The products are sold in four-ounce bags labeled with the UPC number -6 91355 90513 5, item number FC23212, and product code LN0525453. The "use by" dates printed on the resealable packages read either 03/20/2025 or 05/20/2025. All of this information can be found on the back of the product's bag near the barcode.