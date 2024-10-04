Hammond's Candies Mini Waffle Cones Are Being Recalled For An Allergy Risk
Hammond's Candies has issued a recall of its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones, due to undeclared milk present in the product that was not disclosed on the label prior to distribution. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration reports that testing found "more than trace amounts of milk proteins" in the confections, which could put consumers with milk allergies at risk. As of the time of publication, one person has reported an allergic reaction after consuming Hammond's waffle cone snack.
The mini waffle cone confections were distributed by retailers in physical stores and online in 38 states (see the FDA announcement for the comprehensive list). The products are sold in four-ounce bags labeled with the UPC number -6 91355 90513 5, item number FC23212, and product code LN0525453. The "use by" dates printed on the resealable packages read either 03/20/2025 or 05/20/2025. All of this information can be found on the back of the product's bag near the barcode.
What do to with Hammond's mini cones if you purchased them
If you are often reaching for a milk alternative due to dietary restrictions or sensitivities (or live with affected individuals), don't snack on Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones until the FDA finishes its investigation into the product's contents. It's a food allergy myth that consuming trace amounts of allergens won't affect someone's health. Customers who purchased affected products are instructed to return them to the original place of purchase in exchange for a refund.
Hammond's Candies reported these findings back in early September 2024 after news of the aforementioned allergic reaction was brought to the company's attention, but it wasn't until October 3 that the FDA issued an official notice warning consumers about the dairy contamination. Buyers with allergies to milk products must get rid of their Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones at this time to avoid serious health problems that could potentially be life-threatening.