Never Drink Plain Hot Chocolate Again With The Help Of One Pantry Staple

If you're wondering which extracts will taste good with hot chocolate, simply open the spice pantry and see what flavors you have on hand. Almost everyone has a bottle of vanilla, which is a great place to start your experiments. Try adding a drop of vanilla plus a drop of any nut-based extracts to the mix like almond, hazelnut, or pecan for a rich-tasting treat.

Fruit and herb flavors can also work well with chocolate. Peppermint or spearmint extract can create a warm and wintery sipper. You can also tinker with cherry, orange, coconut, and even pineapple to create a unique concoction — white chocolate hot cocoa with a hint of pineapple or citrus — or dark chocolate with cherry and almond extracts might be truly delicious.

Keep in mind that Mexican hot chocolate was originally a spiced drink, so don't shy away from adding extracts made with spicy chiles, or dried spices like cardamom, cinnamon, anise, and ginger. Anything goes as long as you like how the results taste.

As for whether it's better to use milk or water to make cocoa, making your fancy, flavored cocoa with milk (or milk alternative) will give the drink a silkier texture. You can even step up your hot chocolate game with a milk frother by adding in all of your ingredients at once; the frother will do all the stirring and heating for you while helping to maximize the flavor.