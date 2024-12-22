Next Time You're Sipping Cognac, Pair It With These Chocolates

Cognac grows drier and spicier in flavor over time, so the best chocolate pairing will change depending on how long your Cognac has been aged. Very Special Old Pale Cognac, also known as VSOP, is the second youngest type of Cognac with a minimum of four years aged. Molly Horn recommends pairing dark chocolate with the rich flavors in VSOP Cognac. "The complexity [in dark chocolate] enhances the oak notes in the Cognac," she told Food Republic.

Those who prefer a sweeter pairing can also try nibbling on white chocolate with this style of spirit. We know that white chocolate isn't really chocolate, but it still pairs very well with VSOP Cognac. Keeping its oaky notes in mind, the expert recommended, "Look for a white chocolate that has a sprinkling of sea salt or perhaps salted caramel." Similarly, these Sanders milk chocolates with sea salt caramel from Amazon would be a great choice. Those who love extra sweet milk chocolate should consider sipping on a glass of Extra Old (XO) Cognac.

This extra dry, spicy spirit requires at least 10 years of aging, and offers complex notes of sweet spice and nuttiness. According to Horn, "the creamy, rich, smooth cocoa flavors [in milk chocolate] enhance the full-bodied sweet and smooth character of XO." To get the most out of your Cognac and chocolate pairing experience, be sure to enjoy both items at a leisurely pace. Chocolate tastes the best when you savor it and allow it to melt inside your mouth, and Cognac is a spirit that calls for slow, even sips.