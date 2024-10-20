2 Cocktail And Dessert Pairings You Need To Try

You can have your cake and a cocktail too — coffee and liqueurs are not the only after-dinner drinks to be enjoyed with dessert, but you do have to be thoughtful. A salty and acidic margarita paired with a caramel apple tart is probably not the vibe, but Cedric Vongerichten, executive chef and owner of Wayan in New York City, has some ideas. He is also one of the many renowned chefs participating in the City Harvest food and drink tasting event, so he definitely knows how to make a great pairing.

When it comes to drinking a cocktail with dessert, Vongerichten likes to evoke similar vibes with both the beverage and bite. "Pairing cocktails with baked goods is all about complementing flavors," he told Food Republic. He suggested chocolate cake and an espresso martini as a perfect example. The acidity of the coffee cuts through some of the richness of the cake while also enhancing the flavor of the chocolate. Meanwhile, the sweetness of the chocolate rounds out the sharpness of the alcohol and bitterness of the espresso. This combination evokes a mocha latte in the best way, and it is one of Vongerichten's go-tos.