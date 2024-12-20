Ina Garten's Favorite Low-Stress Meal To Make For A Party

From her catering background to her noted dinner parties for famous friends, celebrity chef Ina Garten knows how to serve a crowd. In a recent "Ask Me Anything" segment posted on her Instagram account, the Barefoot Contessa responded to a fan's question about her easiest go-to menu when cooking for numerous people.

The answer comes from Garten's 2001 book, "The Barefoot Contessa Parties!" and is a repeat combo of recipes the culinary star prepares often: rack of lamb and orzo with roasted vegetables. "I can make it in my sleep," Garten said in the social media post. "It's absolutely delicious, and it's really easy to prepare."

Both dishes require some prep work but very little labor in the final stages close to serving time, making them ideal hands-off menu options for a host in crunch time. The rack of lamb à la Garten features a modest ingredient list that includes two racks of lamb, kosher salt, fresh rosemary, garlic cloves, Dijon mustard, and balsamic vinegar — but any rack of lamb or crown roast of lamb recipe will work. While it has more ingredients, the roasted veggie dish is nonetheless simple to execute, is primarily make-ahead, and is served at room temperature, allowing the chef to complete it and then leave it until serving time. In fact, prepping your dishes ahead of time is one of Ina Garten's rules for entertaining that you shouldn't break — it keeps the engagement stress-free and allows you to mingle.