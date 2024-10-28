The Recipe Ina Garten Makes The Most Is A Sweet French Classic

There are some days when you're just so tired of your rotation of recipes and you think to yourself, "I wish I was a professional chef so I could whip up something new every day!" Well, believe it or not, chefs are just like us, and they also gravitate towards their favorite dishes again and again. Even though the iconic Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, has over 1,000 recipes in her repertoire, she admits there is one she makes the most: her French apple tart. "It's got a crisp crust and sweet apples and butter and sugar, and it's easy to make," said Garten – who just released a memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" – on NBC's Today show.

The traditional French apple tart, known as a tarte Tatin, originated back in the 1800s at an inn south of Paris owned by Caroline and Stephanie Tatin. One day, Stephanie neglected to put a pie crust on the bottom of her apple pie, so instead of starting over, she put the dough on top. Once it was baked, she flipped the pie over, displaying perfectly browned apples on top of a flaky dough, and voila! A new classic dessert was born. However, if you think turning a whole dessert on its head sounds a little stressful, Garten actually has a preferred go-to stand in for a homemade tart.