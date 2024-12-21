Combine Your 2 Favorite Breakfasts With The Help Of A Bagel

Egg in a hole goes by quite a few names. One man's egg in a basket is another woman's toad in a hole, you might say. Regardless of what you call it, the concept is really quite simple: cut a hole in a slice of bread, fill the space with an egg, and cook it in a skillet. But what if you started with bread that already had a hole in the center? We're talking about bagels, of course, which, when swapped out for the bread in egg in a hole, can combine two of your favorite breakfasts in one.

Bagels have more than one distinct advantage when it comes to making egg in a hole. For starters: flavors. Who wouldn't enjoy an "everything" egg in a hole? Bagels are also dense and chewy, offering a nice contrast to soft eggs, not to mention providing a sturdy base if you want to top the whole thing with extra ingredients. Plus, you'll never have to worry about wasting that little circle of bread from the center again (although we think it's a great excuse to make a tiny grilled cheese sandwich).