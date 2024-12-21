Combine Your 2 Favorite Breakfasts With The Help Of A Bagel
Egg in a hole goes by quite a few names. One man's egg in a basket is another woman's toad in a hole, you might say. Regardless of what you call it, the concept is really quite simple: cut a hole in a slice of bread, fill the space with an egg, and cook it in a skillet. But what if you started with bread that already had a hole in the center? We're talking about bagels, of course, which, when swapped out for the bread in egg in a hole, can combine two of your favorite breakfasts in one.
Bagels have more than one distinct advantage when it comes to making egg in a hole. For starters: flavors. Who wouldn't enjoy an "everything" egg in a hole? Bagels are also dense and chewy, offering a nice contrast to soft eggs, not to mention providing a sturdy base if you want to top the whole thing with extra ingredients. Plus, you'll never have to worry about wasting that little circle of bread from the center again (although we think it's a great excuse to make a tiny grilled cheese sandwich).
Tips for making the perfect egg in a hole in a bagel
The process of making an egg in a bagel is very similar to making a regular egg in a hole, but there are a few details to keep in mind. First, ensure that the entire egg can fit in the hole of the bagel you intend to cook. Depending on where you get your bagels, some just don't have enough space for a large egg, which is about 3.5 tablespoons of liquid. If your bagels don't have large enough holes, trim out enough space with a sharp paring knife.
Bagels are also taller and denser than a slice of sandwich bread, making them harder to flip. To work around this, use a covered skillet to trap heat, which helps the egg cook thoroughly. Think of the egg as more sunny side up than over easy. Keep the heat at medium-low to prevent the bottom from burning, and cover the pan for one to two minutes for a runny yolk, or up to five minutes if you prefer the egg fully cooked. If you notice any burning around the edges, add a little water to the pan to cool things down. Once the egg is cooked to your liking, breakfast is ready!