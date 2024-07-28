The Right Way To Hold A Stemless Wine Glass

When you request a glass of wine at an open bar, a trendy new restaurant, or a friend's backyard gathering, there's a high chance someone will hand you a stemless glass full of your grape of choice. There's nothing wrong with that — the pared-down wine glasses are pleasantly casual, there are no stems to break, and they take up less storage space. However, for all their charms, the glassware's shape can instill panic among drinkers when they contemplate holding the chalices without warming up the drinks inside them.

Many of us — particularly white wine enthusiasts — have experienced this twinge of concern when wrapping our hot hands around a glass of chilled wine. To help you navigate this moment with confidence, we asked Maximilian Riedel, 11th-generation CEO and president of Riedel, for his opinion. As the leader of one of the most famous wine glass manufacturers in the world, Riedel knows a thing or two about cultivating the best possible drinking experience.

"For holding a stemless wine glass, you can hold onto the bottom part of the bowl and use your thumb, index finger, and middle finger to balance the glass," he shared. "Ultimately, a lower surface area of contact on your glass reduces the rate of heat transfer from your hand to the wine you're enjoying." Riedel made no mention of your palms, a clear hint that they should not rest against the glassware. If you need a little extra support, place your pinky across the bottom instead.