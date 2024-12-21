Give Your Eggs A Creamy, Tropical Twist With One Basic Beverage
Scrambled eggs are truly one of the universal foods. Fast, versatile, and chock-full of protein, cuisines around the world all have their own take on a scramble for the perfect way to hit the ground running in the morning. While there are many tried and true additions that will help elevate scrambled eggs, including maple syrup and cornstarch, there's one version you may not have heard of before: coconut milk.
Coconut milk works perfectly with scrambled eggs on multiple levels. Not only does it impart a light, vaguely tropical flavor to the dish that transports your taste buds to a distant land, but it also adds a unique and delightful creamy texture to the eggs. This is especially true if you opt for full-fat coconut milk, though light coconut milk will still provide plenty of flavor and texture benefits. Whisk the coconut milk in with the raw eggs before adding to the pan, then stir constantly on medium-low heat until the eggs are cooked through.
This is a great choice for anyone looking to make eggs dairy-free or to simply try something new. Enjoy as is, with a side of fruit, or try topping it with a Caribbean passionfruit hot sauce to get the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and savory.
Traveling the world with coconut scrambled eggs
The uses for coconut milk-infused scrambled eggs are more varied than you might think. Adding coconut to eggs is a popular combination around the world, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and can elevate dishes not usually known to incorporate the technique. One example is pad see ew, the popular Thai noodle stir-fry that includes chicken, Chinese broccoli, and — you guessed it — a scrambled egg. A dash of coconut milk with the egg will further enrich the flavor of this already decadent dish, complementing the soy-oyster sauce taste profile in a beautiful way.
Mutta thoran is a scrambled egg and coconut dish from Kerala, in southern India, that can be served at any meal. While mutta thoran is generally made by first scrambling eggs and then adding in grated coconut, adding coconut milk into the mixture will only amplify the lighter, fruitier flavor more, and will work in great harmony with the green chiles and mustard seeds.
Finally, for a take on Indonesian street food, try kerak telor, or "egg crust," which turns hard-scrambled eggs into a fried pancake loaded with the crunch of fried shallots, grated coconut, and sticky rice. Add coconut milk to the eggs before scrambling to amplify the creamy volume of the pancake for a dish that has a crunch on the outside and a delicious give on the inside.