Scrambled eggs are truly one of the universal foods. Fast, versatile, and chock-full of protein, cuisines around the world all have their own take on a scramble for the perfect way to hit the ground running in the morning. While there are many tried and true additions that will help elevate scrambled eggs, including maple syrup and cornstarch, there's one version you may not have heard of before: coconut milk.

Coconut milk works perfectly with scrambled eggs on multiple levels. Not only does it impart a light, vaguely tropical flavor to the dish that transports your taste buds to a distant land, but it also adds a unique and delightful creamy texture to the eggs. This is especially true if you opt for full-fat coconut milk, though light coconut milk will still provide plenty of flavor and texture benefits. Whisk the coconut milk in with the raw eggs before adding to the pan, then stir constantly on medium-low heat until the eggs are cooked through.

This is a great choice for anyone looking to make eggs dairy-free or to simply try something new. Enjoy as is, with a side of fruit, or try topping it with a Caribbean passionfruit hot sauce to get the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and savory.