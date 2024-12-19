Liven Up Your Martinis This Winter With A Taste Of Hot Chocolate
While you can use rich ingredients like Nutella to upgrade traditional hot chocolate, when you want some booze with your cocoa, you should use the flavor of this classic beverage to make a winter-inspired martini instead. A chocolate martini is nothing new, but the primary difference between that drink and a hot chocolate martini is that the former calls for regular vodka and chocolate liqueur, while the latter is made with vanilla vodka and prepared hot chocolate. To take this wintertime cocktail one step further, you can include an additional spirit such as Kahlúa or Bailey's Irish Cream.
Make your own hot chocolate martini by combining one ounce each of vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, and (if using) Bailey's or Kahlúa in a chilled cocktail mixer. Top these ingredients with three ounces of pre-made, room temperature hot chocolate, followed by some ice. From here, all you need to do is shake and serve.
While creating this one-of-a-kind martini is simple, there are plenty of ways to upgrade this wintry delight with several dessert-like extras. Giada de Laurentiis' espresso martini packs a classic dessert twist, so try adding a scoop of gelato to liven up your cocoa version, too. Or, if you prefer your drink frozen despite any cold weather outside, you can majorly switch it up.
Creative ways to enhance your next hot chocolate martini
In addition to turning your hot chocolate mix into a sweet and creamy dip, you can also use the powder to make an alternative hot chocolate martini. The packaged mix makes for a frozen, more dessert-friendly treat. Just blend a packet of hot chocolate mix with vanilla vodka, milk, and ice. Use a small amount of heavy cream or half-and-half for a creamier texture, or yet more Baileys for added complexity.
Whether you're making a classic hot chocolate martini or the frozen alternative, there are plenty of tasty ways to dress it up. For starters, upgrade the rim of your martini glass by dipping it in hot chocolate powder. For a fun alternative, line it with marshmallow cream and chocolate sprinkles. If you're feeling extra fancy, drizzle either store-bought or homemade chocolate sauce along the inside of each glass before pouring and serving.
When it comes to selecting more toppings, consider how you enjoy your own hot chocolate and go from there. Include a dollop of vanilla whipped cream or add a handful of mini marshmallows for a delightful finishing touch. If you have a handheld kitchen torch, you can even roast the marshmallows directly in your glass. You can also use chocolate shavings for an extra dose of cocoa goodness, or crushed candy canes for a holiday-inspired twist.