Liven Up Your Martinis This Winter With A Taste Of Hot Chocolate

While you can use rich ingredients like Nutella to upgrade traditional hot chocolate, when you want some booze with your cocoa, you should use the flavor of this classic beverage to make a winter-inspired martini instead. A chocolate martini is nothing new, but the primary difference between that drink and a hot chocolate martini is that the former calls for regular vodka and chocolate liqueur, while the latter is made with vanilla vodka and prepared hot chocolate. To take this wintertime cocktail one step further, you can include an additional spirit such as Kahlúa or Bailey's Irish Cream.

Make your own hot chocolate martini by combining one ounce each of vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, and (if using) Bailey's or Kahlúa in a chilled cocktail mixer. Top these ingredients with three ounces of pre-made, room temperature hot chocolate, followed by some ice. From here, all you need to do is shake and serve.

While creating this one-of-a-kind martini is simple, there are plenty of ways to upgrade this wintry delight with several dessert-like extras. Giada de Laurentiis' espresso martini packs a classic dessert twist, so try adding a scoop of gelato to liven up your cocoa version, too. Or, if you prefer your drink frozen despite any cold weather outside, you can majorly switch it up.