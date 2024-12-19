Borrow A Seasoning From Chicago Hot Dogs For The Best Burgers
Hot dogs and burgers go hand-in-hand as beloved titans of the fast food world. At heart, both are a humble combination of bread and meat — but it's the toppings where they truly come alive, and sometimes there's even crossover. One of the tried and true ingredients on a Chicago hot dog is celery salt, and it turns out your burgers can also benefit from a dose of it.
Celery salt is a combination of salt and dried celery seeds (or sometimes leaves). Among the many different types of salt, it is one of the most useful — and one of the tastiest. It has the savory kick and umami-boosting qualities, but also a subtle brightness, some vegetal notes, and a touch of earthiness from the celery — which will be a welcome contrast to those deep, meaty flavors. Use it to season your beef while you form patties, which will allow time for it to properly absorb.
Celery salt can be found at grocery stores — but you can always make it yourself! Grinding celery seeds with salt will yield a more intense, subtly aniseed-esque seasoning, while pulsing equal parts celery leaves and salt in a food processor gives a much fresher, floral profile.
Bring some other Chicago hot dog flavors to your burgers
The late, great, Anthony Bourdain infamously said that Chicago hot dogs were the best in the world. Now, we won't make any comment here on that topic (if only to avoid the inevitable hoards of furious hot dog enthusiasts that'll bear down on us if we do), but we will say that taking some inspiration from the Chicago dog can lead to an excellent burger. The classic all-American cheeseburger is a fantastic canvas for experimentation, after all.
One option to try is replacing your classic burger relish with the neon green variety found on a Chicago dog; if you also add some whole sport peppers, both will bring a wonderfully tangy sweetness, and just a teeny tiny hint of heat. Also, try swapping your regular burger bun for a Chi-town style bun topped with poppy seeds. It'll lend a nice nutty kick to your burger and make for an excellent pairing with the freshness of that celery salt. Ultimately, whether you put it on a burger or hot dog, adding a touch of this often under appreciated seasoning can take things to a new level.