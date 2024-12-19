Borrow A Seasoning From Chicago Hot Dogs For The Best Burgers

Hot dogs and burgers go hand-in-hand as beloved titans of the fast food world. At heart, both are a humble combination of bread and meat — but it's the toppings where they truly come alive, and sometimes there's even crossover. One of the tried and true ingredients on a Chicago hot dog is celery salt, and it turns out your burgers can also benefit from a dose of it.

Celery salt is a combination of salt and dried celery seeds (or sometimes leaves). Among the many different types of salt, it is one of the most useful — and one of the tastiest. It has the savory kick and umami-boosting qualities, but also a subtle brightness, some vegetal notes, and a touch of earthiness from the celery — which will be a welcome contrast to those deep, meaty flavors. Use it to season your beef while you form patties, which will allow time for it to properly absorb.

Celery salt can be found at grocery stores — but you can always make it yourself! Grinding celery seeds with salt will yield a more intense, subtly aniseed-esque seasoning, while pulsing equal parts celery leaves and salt in a food processor gives a much fresher, floral profile.