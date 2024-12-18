For Easy No-Bake Cupcakes, Ice Cream Is Your Friend

Next time you want to impress your family and friends, make ice cream cupcakes. This clever twist on two of life's tastiest treats couldn't be simpler to prepare. They are crowd-pleasers for kids and adults alike, and you can customize them to suit your fancy.

Prepare your cupcake pan with liners for easy serving and clean up. Now create a crust on the bottom of each paper by combining crushed cookies — any hard, crunchy cookie (think nutter butter or store-bought chocolate chip) works well — with melted butter. You can add them to a plastic bag and whack them with the back of a big spoon to crush everything into pieces, or you can blitz everything in a food processor. You'll want the pieces as tiny and even as possible for a smooth crust. The ratio is about six Oreo-sized cookies to two tablespoons of butter. You want the crust to come together and keep its shape but not be soggy.

Scoop your ice cream of choice into each cup and add freezer-friendly toppings. Whipped cream, frosting, sprinkles, and some candies like gummies, caramels, and plain chocolates freeze well. However, avoid things with nuts or fruit in them, especially if they're covered in chocolate, as the filling may expand when frozen. Similarly, save the hot fudge sauce, chocolate candy, and cherries to add just before serving. Cover your goodies well and pop them into the freezer for an hour. This allows the crust to set for a mess-free serving. Your frozen sweets can be stored like this for up to a month.