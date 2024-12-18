This Old-School Cocktail Is Made For Chocolate Lovers

Sipping a vintage cocktail evokes retro glamour and sophistication, as if you're a stylish character in a black-and-white movie, sitting at an opulent bar full of refined, fashionable people with an elegant drink in your hand. If you're someone who likes that old-school cocktail vibe and also has a deep love of chocolate, you can't do much better than a classic brandy alexander.

Creamy and sweet, brandy alexanders are made from brandy, chocolate-flavored liqueur crème de cacao, and heavy cream shaken together with ice and topped with a sprinkling of freshly grated nutmeg (which boosts cream sauces too!). The drink is so rich and sweetly luxurious that it's often considered a dessert cocktail, meant to be leisurely savored. It also inspires a celebratory, holiday season feel from the chocolate and nutmeg flavors and lushness of the cream.

The cocktail can be made with any kind of brandy — essentially a distilled, aged wine — but most commonly used is cognac, a premium brandy from France. Crème de cacao's name is a little deceptive, because there isn't any cream in it. This liqueur, made from cacao beans, is labeled a crème because of its high sugar content. It's sold as either white, which is clear and has a milk chocolate flavor, or dark, with a deeper chocolate taste and a brown color. Either one can be used in a brandy alexander, according to how chocolatey you want the finished cocktail to be.