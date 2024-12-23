For Chicken Noodle Soup In A Rush, Swap Out The Main Ingredient

There's nothing like a bowl of classic chicken noodle soup on a chilly day. There are many ways to elevate your go-to recipe, from adding lemon juice to brighten it, to finishing off your chicken soup with a splash of vodka, but what if timing is your biggest concern? While most chicken noodle soups require simmering for one to a few hours, sometimes you want to enjoy yours much faster. Luckily, there's one easy swap you can make to help speed the process along: using ground chicken in place of cooking and shredding a whole chicken — or chicken parts — yourself.

Ground chicken is quick to cook and add to your soup right away, rather than using pre-cooked meat (a common trick for making a faster soup). By cooking the chicken fresh, you get those deep, complex flavors that leftovers don't really deliver. Ground chicken has plenty of surface area, too, so it's also able to absorb the flavorful stock and those quintessential aromatics and spices, like carrots, onions, and herbs.

To make this speedy chicken noodle soup, simply cook the ground chicken in some oil and seasonings until it starts to brown, and then move it to a plate. Then, just cook the veggies until they've softened before adding in your stock and egg noodles. After the noodles are cooked, you can dump the chicken back into the pot so that everything melds together before serving.