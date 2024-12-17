The Canned Ingredient That Makes Hot Chocolate So Much Richer

When the weather turns cold — or, heck, when you want a decadent drink at any time of the year — it doesn't get much better than hot chocolate. If you want to level up your cocoa for an even sweeter bit of indulgence, there's one canned ingredient that will make it richer, creamier, and just all around better: sweetened condensed milk.

This versatile pantry item is not only the key to making two-ingredient truffles, the foundational ingredient for easy homemade dulce de leche, and the ticket to making better buttercream frosting, but it's an add-in you may not know your homemade hot chocolate has been begging for. Once you incorporate it and taste the difference, you might never go back to your old hot cocoa formula.

This shelf-stable dairy product is made from cow's milk that has been concentrated through a process of heating in a reduced-pressure environment, decreasing the liquid's water content by about 50%. Sugar is then added in, significantly increasing the overall sugar content from about 5% in fresh milk to about 55% in the finished sweetened condensed version. This heightened sweetness is one reason the product works so well in hot chocolate and other saccharine recipes. Condensing also gives it a syrupy consistency that adds richness, texture, and acts as a binder for the other ingredients. The end result for your batch of homemade cocoa is a drink that has a creamy thickness, and is luscious, delicious, and cohesive.