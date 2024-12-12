Stanley Has Recalled 2.6 Million Bottles And You Need To Check Yours Immediately

On December 12, 2024, drinkware company Stanley issued a recall on over two million Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs in multiple sizes and colors. The popular beverage holders are being recalled due to loose-fitting tops, which are a burning hazard to consumers who like to take hot drinks on the go. Some cup owners were unfortunate enough to get injured in light of the defects.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the threads on both the Switchback and Trigger Action travel mug lids can be easily distorted by heat, which may cause the lid to detach while in use. This has resulted in 91 reports of Stanley cup lids suddenly detaching, including 38 cases of burn injuries worldwide — 11 of these victims sought medical attention. This event may count as a Class One recall, which is issued when the use of a product is likely to cause serious injury or illness, per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected Stanley cups were sold by major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Per Stanley's announcement, the products with defective lids were sold in physical stores and online between June 2016 and December 2024. Customers are urged to double check their Stanley mugs and contact the company for a free replacement lid if they own a recalled product. Using a faulty cup is an absolute no-go for your own safety.