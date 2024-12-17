Give Your Banana Bread A Flavor Upgrade With One Buzzy Addition

Whether you're making a simple three-ingredient banana bread or whipping up a batch of cinnamon banana bread muffins, you may be looking for easy ways to bring more flavor to your dessert. While there are tons of upgrades you can try, like giving your banana loaf a sweet topping with streusel, one of our favorite ones is to add a touch of espresso powder to the dry ingredients.

While espresso may not be the first ingredient you think of, it actually goes really well with the warm spices — like cinnamon and allspice — that are commonly used to make this dessert. The coffee brings complexity and depth to the bread, while also balancing all of the sweetness that's brought on by the ripe bananas and sugar. When adding it to your recipe, make sure you're using instant espresso powder, as this type is ground into a very fine consistency that easily melts into the batter. About 1 to 2 teaspoons mixed in should do the trick.

If you're in a pinch, using a little bit of brewed espresso or an equal amount of regular instant coffee can also work. If you're using brewed coffee, make sure you're swapping it in for a little bit of the total amount of liquid in your recipe. Just adding more liquid on top can mess with the texture of your banana bread.