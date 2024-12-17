Here's Why You Won't Traditionally See Pasta Served Alongside Steak In Italy

In many parts of the world, it's common practice to serve steak with some sort of grain, like rolls, fresh bread, rice, or even pasta. However, in Italy, meals are conducted a little differently, and Italians won't budge from their firmly held traditions. Steak and pasta may be delicious together, but give the Italian way a try and learn the distinctions between a primo and a secondo.

Sit-down Italian meals are divided into two parts: the primo, or first course, and the secondo, or second course. Note that this is not the standard appetizer-and-main-course structure you may be familiar with. Instead, the primo and secondo represent two halves of the main meal. The primo is where pasta dishes are served, typically just pasta with sauces and sometimes light proteins, like clams, or vegetables. The secondo contains the bulk of the meal, where meats are served alone unless accompanied by a "contorno" or side dish.

Confusing primi and secondi is a common mistake when ordering Italian cuisine. However, to fully enjoy the meal as the chef intends, it's important to keep these distinctions in mind. The Italian meal structure exists for a reason: it allows you to savor each individual stage of your dining experience and better appreciate every dish.