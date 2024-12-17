Here's Why You Won't Traditionally See Pasta Served Alongside Steak In Italy
In many parts of the world, it's common practice to serve steak with some sort of grain, like rolls, fresh bread, rice, or even pasta. However, in Italy, meals are conducted a little differently, and Italians won't budge from their firmly held traditions. Steak and pasta may be delicious together, but give the Italian way a try and learn the distinctions between a primo and a secondo.
Sit-down Italian meals are divided into two parts: the primo, or first course, and the secondo, or second course. Note that this is not the standard appetizer-and-main-course structure you may be familiar with. Instead, the primo and secondo represent two halves of the main meal. The primo is where pasta dishes are served, typically just pasta with sauces and sometimes light proteins, like clams, or vegetables. The secondo contains the bulk of the meal, where meats are served alone unless accompanied by a "contorno" or side dish.
Confusing primi and secondi is a common mistake when ordering Italian cuisine. However, to fully enjoy the meal as the chef intends, it's important to keep these distinctions in mind. The Italian meal structure exists for a reason: it allows you to savor each individual stage of your dining experience and better appreciate every dish.
The Italian meal structure, explained
The structure of a full, four-course Italian meal is designed to guide both your taste buds and your hunger, delivering the best possible experience. A common myth about Italian four-course dinners is that you must order every course. Like anywhere else in the world, you can simply order what you want! As long as you're full and happy, you've succeeded.
L'antipasto, the appetizer, includes cured meats, small cheeses, and preserved vegetables such as pickled carrots or olives. This course is meant to excite your appetite with sharp flavors in small doses. Following this, a small portion of il primo pasta satisfies you until il secondo arrives at your table. When ordering your secondo, you can also request any number of contorno side dishes, often consisting of vegetables meant to accompany your protein. If you're still hungry, indulge in il dolce, the dessert, which could range from a black truffle tartufo to simple cookies served with an espresso.
After the main four-course meal, there are two additional courses that are commonly served but considered outside the standard structure. It's not unusual to finish with a bit of fruit, followed by coffee. The fruit aids digestion, and the coffee helps wake you from your food coma just in time for an after-dinner stroll.