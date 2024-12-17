The Mayo Upgrade That Takes BLT Sandwiches To A New Level
The best BLT sandwich features salty bacon, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomato, all tucked between two slices of bread slathered with a generous serving of creamy mayo. It's a match made in heaven — a "chef's kiss" combination of flavors. Here's a little secret: There's one simple ingredient you can add to take the already delicious BLT to the next level. Grate garlic into your mayonnaise to provide a savory, zingy, umami punch to the sandwich.
More specifically, finely grate one clove of garlic for every two tablespoons of mayo. For the right texture, use a microplane to ensure the garlic distributes seamlessly into the mix without any chunks or unsatisfying consistencies. This amount of spread is typically enough for one BLT. After combining the garlic and mayo, let it sit in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop and mesh together. In no time, you've got a flavorful, zesty spread that complements the toasted bread, smoked bacon, and ripe tomato.
As a side note, you can also batch-make the garlicky mayonnaise spread to store in the fridge for future creations. It stays fresh in an airtight container for up to three days.
More ways to upgrade mayo for your next BLT
While garlicky mayo is a delicious upgrade, there are more ingredients you can add to give every BLT a unique spin. Combine the garlic mayo with finely chopped basil to elevate your sandwich with a herby twist. The addition of basil imparts a pesto-like flavor that pairs beautifully with the acidic tomato on the BLT. Another yummy idea is combining garlic mayo with chipotle adobo sauce for a sweet, smoky heat that complements the rich, salty bacon.
If you try the chipotle version, consider adding another ingredient to perfect your chipotle mayo: soy sauce. Just a splash will impart some serious savoriness, and the intense umami flavor, amplified further by the garlic and chipotle, will give your tastebuds a real treat. Pair this creation with peppered bacon for a BLT that hits all the right notes.
For the easiest way to upgrade store-bought mayo, drizzle in some olive oil and Dijon mustard. This will create a bright, complex finish reminiscent of a vinaigrette, which takes great with the fresh lettuce in your BLT.