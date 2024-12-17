Why You Should Use Your Hands To Mix And Serve Salad

Whether you are enjoying a basic yet delicious Caesar salad or a complex salad mix of apples and celery with toasted walnuts, you might be mixing it all wrong. You don't need a pair of tongs or extra large forks to toss your salad together. In fact, the best way to incorporate all your ingredients is to simply use your hands. We know it might be a bit of a controversial take, but hear us out.

Gadgets like tongs can easily bruise the greens in your salad, leaving them wilted and slightly bitter. Certain additions like dressing and soft cheeses may also stick to the tongs, leaving less food for you to enjoy and more mess to clean up. Mixing the salad with your hands ensures you get the proper amount of gentle tossing, aerating the salad in the process, which will result in an even mixture of dressing, toppings, and greens. Plating the finished product with your hands will also ensure that you get an equal amount of all the salad elements.

It goes without saying that before you mix and plate your salad with your hands, be sure to wash them thoroughly. You don't want to make a meal prep mistake that could lead to food poisoning after all. To avoid this, you can also try single use food-safe gloves. This will still allow you to thoroughly handle your salad without worry about any transfer of germs. Once you are willing to try this unconventional yet rather convenient way of handling your salad, you may never go back.