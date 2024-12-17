Gordon Ramsay's Trick To Prevent Gray Boiled Eggs

Whether they're used for sandwiches, salads, or just a tasty snack, boiled eggs are a valuable culinary staple. Given that hard-boiled eggs last for up to seven days in the refrigerator, it's easy to prepare a batch for meals throughout the week. But when you peel one and notice an unsightly gray ring around the yolk, it can be very off-putting. Luckily, Gordon Ramsay has a top tip to prevent this happening: Cool the eggs quickly after cooking them.

The gray band — which can sometimes also appear greenish in color — is caused by a reaction that takes place when the eggs are cooked for too long or at a high temperature. Above 158 degrees Fahrenheit, the sulfur in the egg white reacts with iron in the egg yolk and forms iron sulfide, which produces the distinctive gray-green tint. While they may look unpleasant, eggs that have developed this color are still safe to eat, according to the USDA. But Ramsay's technique can help stop it from occurring in the first place.

Once the eggs are boiled, the chef quickly drains off the hot cooking water before running the pan under cold water (per YouTube). He then cracks the shells gently on the side of the pan and submerges the eggs back into the pan of water. This allows a little water to get inside the shells — and as well as prevents the gray band — these couple of steps are also Ramsay's genius process for peeling boiled eggs quickly and easily.