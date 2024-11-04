Gordon Ramsay's Genius Process For Peeling Eggs Quickly

Whether you're deviling eggs, making egg salad, or simply prepping a quick protein snack to keep your engine running, it's so frustrating when a portion of your boiled egg sticks to the shell and ends up in the trash. Luckily, superstar chef Gordon Ramsay has a hack for that, and the "Hell's Kitchen" star isn't too stingy to share.

Like most famous chefs, Gordon Ramsay knows enough food prep tips to fill a walk-in freezer, like his unconventional approach to cutting avocados by using a lime juice rub. When it comes to peeling eggs, he shows off his method in a YouTube video. The celebrity chef says to begin by draining the hot water from your pan of boiled eggs, then immediately run some cold water over them.

Next, tap each egg on the side of the pan to crack the shell, and then return them to the cold water. This allows the water to seep beneath the shell, the celebrity chef says, which separates the white from that pesky, sticky membrane. Finally, peel the egg, which at this point will be much cleaner and easier to do. This trick isn't Ramsay's only way of avoiding mistake everyone makes when peeling hard-boiled eggs and creating perfect results.