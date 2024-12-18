What's The Difference Between Costco's Maple Syrups Aside From The Price?

If you aspire to live off nothing but the food in your pantry for weeks on end, you may want to stock up on essential ingredients from Costco, such as oats, chicken stock, and maple syrup. However, when it comes to this natural liquid sweetener, Costco carries not only one, but two separate varieties. While both are labeled as Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup, one kind is sold in plastic jugs, and the other is a 2024 limited edition variety sold in glass bottles.

First and foremost, the maple syrup sold in plastic comes in a larger container. Specifically, one liter or 33.8 fluid ounces costs $14.99. Conversely, if you opt for the glass variety, one pint or 25 fluid ounces costs $12.99. Since one liter equates to roughly two pints, purchasing the plastic jug awards you with more maple syrup. Even though the larger bottle may be the better deal, there are more nuanced differences between the two options.

When stored in glass, maple syrup tends to retain its freshness longer in terms of flavor and color. There is also more consistency regarding quality. Since plastic is a breathable material, over time, oxygen may penetrate the walls of those plastic jugs, which can potentially turn your syrup darker and alter its taste. Furthermore, glass can be recycled again and again, while plastic tends to break down with each additional use.