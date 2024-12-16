Change Up Plain Store-Bought Ice Cream With A Popular Salty Snack
There is nothing like a simple scoop of vanilla ice cream. It's comforting, classic, and never goes out of style. But of course, there are several ways to spice it up a little. Sprinkles or a "cherry on top" are the obvious choices, but have you ever thought about adding Fritos?
The popular deep-fried corn chip, known for its curved shape and salty taste, is the unexpectedly perfect companion for your frosty dessert. Whether you're using Tillamook Old-Fashioned Vanilla or Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean (both of which we ranked among the highest-quality store-bought vanilla ice creams out there), the simplicity of the dessert will highlight the corn flavor in the chip. Plus, since the salty snack is traditionally paired with dips, you can use the Frito to scoop — and save yourself from washing a spoon.
While the vanilla ice cream and Fritos combo is great on its own, you can dress it up even more by drizzling different sauces on top — salted caramel or chocolate are great choices. If you want to take it a step further, try grinding up the chips in a food processor and rolling balls of any smooth or salty ice cream flavor (vanilla, caramel, or butterscotch) in the mixture to create an alternative version of fried ice cream.
More quirky ice cream pairings
In addition to Fritos, there are plenty of other unconventional toppings for your next ice cream sundae. If you're looking for another salty-sweet pairing, opt for french fries, candied bacon, or even the classic pregnancy craving: pickles. Substitute a banana with a pickle spear for a unique take on a banana split, or use pickle chips or diced dills in place of sprinkles or chocolate chips.
Why not skip your average fudge or raspberry sauce and drizzle soy sauce on top of your ice cream instead? Just a very tiny amount will create an umami-rich taste that's sure to elevate your dessert to new heights.
Ice cream can be spicy too! Adding wasabi peas or hot sauce can transform plain vanilla into something bold. Any hot sauce will work — a classic habañero or a fruity option like this Strawberry and Jalapeño Hot Sauce by Weak Knees — just ensure it's not so hot that it overpowers the ice cream's flavors.
To really give your dessert some extra oomph, two spices can make store-bought ice cream taste like Mexican hot chocolate: ground cinnamon and ground chile powder. Dusting both spices onto chocolate ice cream will instantly transform the dessert into a decadent and zesty treat.