Change Up Plain Store-Bought Ice Cream With A Popular Salty Snack

There is nothing like a simple scoop of vanilla ice cream. It's comforting, classic, and never goes out of style. But of course, there are several ways to spice it up a little. Sprinkles or a "cherry on top" are the obvious choices, but have you ever thought about adding Fritos?

The popular deep-fried corn chip, known for its curved shape and salty taste, is the unexpectedly perfect companion for your frosty dessert. Whether you're using Tillamook Old-Fashioned Vanilla or Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean (both of which we ranked among the highest-quality store-bought vanilla ice creams out there), the simplicity of the dessert will highlight the corn flavor in the chip. Plus, since the salty snack is traditionally paired with dips, you can use the Frito to scoop — and save yourself from washing a spoon.

While the vanilla ice cream and Fritos combo is great on its own, you can dress it up even more by drizzling different sauces on top — salted caramel or chocolate are great choices. If you want to take it a step further, try grinding up the chips in a food processor and rolling balls of any smooth or salty ice cream flavor (vanilla, caramel, or butterscotch) in the mixture to create an alternative version of fried ice cream.