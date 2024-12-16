Boost The Flavor Of Turkey Chili With One Spicy Canned Good
Whether you're making a flavorful pumpkin and turkey chili or just whipping up a basic recipe, chili is one of those comforting meals that seems to always hit the spot. When you're making a turkey version, though, you may be looking to boost the overall taste of the dish — especially since turkey is milder in flavor than the classic beef. One of our favorite ways to upgrade your ordinary pot? Adding in some spicy pinto beans.
To do this, you can either grab some spicy canned beans from the store, or you can make a homemade version if you're feeling extra fancy. To do this, you'd just need some canned or dried pinto beans, and mix in seasonings like chile peppers, chili powder, ground cumin, and cilantro. If you only have regular canned beans and your pantry is looking a bit empty, you can boost the spiciness of your chili by including more chili powder or cayenne pepper in your recipe — just about ½ teaspoon to start should do the trick.
When using flavored beans, you can simply add them in the final 20 minutes of cooking in order to keep them nice and plump. To make your stew even tastier, try adding liquid smoke for an award-worthy bowl of chili or sprinkling in some cocoa powder for a deeper flavor.
Other ways to add flavored beans to your chili
When adding flavored beans to your chili, you don't have to stick to just spicy pinto beans. In fact, there are tons of different canned legumes for you to choose from, depending on your preference. For instance, if you're still looking to add some heat, you should be able to find a few creative canned products at your local store, like jalapeño and bacon pinto beans (these would be amazing with a side of jalapeño cornbread), hot honey baked beans, and sweet and smoky chipotle beans, if you love a Mexican twist.
If you're looking to stay away from spice of any kind, bourbon and brown sugar beans would be a perfect addition for some bold sweetness to your turkey chili, while simple honey-sweetened baked beans can contribute some tanginess, too. And if you don't mind using some extra meat, reach for convenient canned pork and beans to mix some extra savory richness into the turkey.
When serving your bowl of turkey chili, you can consider adding some more adventurous toppings to elevate it even more. Some of our favorites include ranch dressing, fresh cilantro, and roasted red peppers. If you want to stick to more traditional toppings, you can never go wrong with some shredded cheese or a dollop of sour cream.