Boost The Flavor Of Turkey Chili With One Spicy Canned Good

Whether you're making a flavorful pumpkin and turkey chili or just whipping up a basic recipe, chili is one of those comforting meals that seems to always hit the spot. When you're making a turkey version, though, you may be looking to boost the overall taste of the dish — especially since turkey is milder in flavor than the classic beef. One of our favorite ways to upgrade your ordinary pot? Adding in some spicy pinto beans.

To do this, you can either grab some spicy canned beans from the store, or you can make a homemade version if you're feeling extra fancy. To do this, you'd just need some canned or dried pinto beans, and mix in seasonings like chile peppers, chili powder, ground cumin, and cilantro. If you only have regular canned beans and your pantry is looking a bit empty, you can boost the spiciness of your chili by including more chili powder or cayenne pepper in your recipe — just about ½ teaspoon to start should do the trick.

When using flavored beans, you can simply add them in the final 20 minutes of cooking in order to keep them nice and plump. To make your stew even tastier, try adding liquid smoke for an award-worthy bowl of chili or sprinkling in some cocoa powder for a deeper flavor.