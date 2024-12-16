For Vietnamese-Style French Fries, Serve With A Sweet And Buttery Dip

Ketchup naturally goes with french fries for many Americans, the ideal partner for deep-fried potatoes. But that's not necessarily true for the rest of the world, where there are as many different sauces and toppings for fries as you can think of, adapted to local tastes and ingredients. In Vietnam, for example, it's common to enjoy french fries, called khoai tây chiên, with an almost dessert-like dip made of a small scoop of butter with a side of sugar. People eat the sweet and buttery combo by dipping crisp fries into the softened butter and then granulated white sugar.

The sweetness of sugar against the fried starchiness of potatoes isn't as unusual as it might seem. After all, ketchup is both sweet and tangy, and who hasn't dunked a fry into sweet and savory honey mustard or barbecue sauce? Sugar can enhance flavor just like salt, even with foods like french fries that we don't typically associate with sweetness. For example, French movie theaters sell sweet popcorn — similar to kettle corn — alongside salty popcorn, and fried dough zeppole are elevated by a dusting of powdered sugar.

While Americans don't usually dip fries into butter, many do appreciate how butter's creamy richness complements potatoes in other ways, like topping a loaded baked potato along with sour cream or blending it with milk to create velvety mashed potatoes.